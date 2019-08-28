Killer shot Las Vegas woman through security door, police say

Police have released more information about a Tuesday afternoon shooting near downtown Las Vegas.

Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section, speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, after a shooting at an apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas, the 1400 block of South Casino Center Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Lt. Ray Spencer of the Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section, speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, after a shooting at an apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas, the 1400 block of South Casino Center Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Lt. Ray Spencer of the Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section, speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, after a shooting at an apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas, the 1400 block of South Casino Center Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Police have released more information about a Tuesday afternoon shooting near downtown Las Vegas.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section believe the victim was in an apartment when the suspect shot at her through the front security screen, according to a news release. The woman suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to University Medical Center, where she died.

Police said the suspect fled after the shooting and has not been found. They believe the shooting might be drug-related, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.