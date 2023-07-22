Knife-wielding man shot by police in northwest Las Vegas

Officers heard a woman screaming and entered the home to perform a rescue prior to the shooting.

A Las Vegas police officer shot and critically wounded a knife-wielding man Friday night after a woman was heard screaming inside a home about two blocks west of Rancho Drive near the North Las Vegas Airport.

At 8:55 p.m., police responded to a call about a male threatening family members with a knife at a house in the 2100 block of Valley Drive and soon made contact with him there, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Joshua Martinez said.

“During the contact, officers heard the woman screaming,” Martinez said. “Due to the screams, officers entered the residence to perform a rescue.”

While inside, an officer fired his weapon once, wounding the suspect, Martinez said.

The male was given medical attention and then transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, he said.

“In the next 72, hours, the sheriff or his designee will provide further details,” Martinez said.

It was the fourth officer-involved shooting of the year and the identity of the officer who fired the shot will be released 48 after the incident occurred, he said.

