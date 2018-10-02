Knights help honor first responders for actions during Las Vegas shooting

Twenty-one Community Ambulance employees who were on scene when gunfire erupted at the Route 91 Harvest festival were honored in Henderson Monday morning.

Community Ambulance in Henderson and Vegas Golden Knights players honored medical team members for their courage under fire, exceptional care for patients and resilience in the wake of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As their names were called for to collect his or her Medal of Valor, they shook hands with several members of the Vegas Golden Knights, including Jonathan Marchessault, Nate Schmidt and Max Pacioretty.

“It was completely humbling,” said Troy Goldbaum, who was working as an advanced EMT for the private ambulance company on the last night of the festival. “It’s nice to see that the community is still supporting the first responders.”

Community Ambulance co-owner Brian Rogers said 16 of his employees were working the event and five more were off-duty when the shots rang out.

“They literally, under fire, saved so many lives without taking their own life into account,” he said.

Goldbaum, who now works for the Henderson Fire Department, triaged the wounded, covered the dead, and directed concertgoers to the exits. He said he appreciated the Golden Knights’ support in the wake of the tragedy.

Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said the reception the team has gotten from first responders has been heartwarming.

“It’s hard to know what exactly we’re doing,” he told reporters. “We’re not doing much. We’re just trying to put a smile on their face, and it’s nothing compared to what they do.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. #1October anniversary