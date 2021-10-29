Las Vegas Army veteran shot while walking dogs awaits surgery

An Army veteran who spent a year in Afghanistan was shot while walking his dogs early Wednesday in east Las Vegas.

Brandon Liberty (family photo)

Tina Lovelett and her husband Michael Liberty speak to the Review-Journal in front of the UMC Trauma Center, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas, regarding their son Brandon Liberty's situation. Brandon, an army veteran who served in Afghanistan, was robbed at gun point and shot in northeast Las Vegas while walking his dogs. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

An Army veteran who spent a year in Afghanistan was shot while walking his dogs early Wednesday in east Las Vegas, leaving him facing surgery and a long road to recovery.

Brandon Liberty, 30, works as a graveyard shift security officer to support his fiancee’s four young children, said his parents, Michael Liberty and Tina Lovelett. They said their son was enjoying his day off Wednesday when, at 1:11 a.m., he took his two dogs for a walk on a trail near Bonanza and Pecos roads.

“The dogs stopped walking,” his father said. “He has two large huskies … and the dogs stopped. He didn’t understand why. There were three young individuals behind him, showing him a gun. They asked for his money and his wallet. He didn’t have that.”

Brandon told his parents and police that his assailants became upset that he didn’t have money. One cocked the gun. Brandon ran for his life as four shots rang out, his parents said.

He was struck once in the thigh and once in the shoulder. Michael Liberty said as his son was on the ground wounded, his assailants “walked up to him, put the gun to his forehead, and threatened to kill him and kill his dogs.”

Brandon screamed for help, and the trio fled. Brandon then called 911 with his cellphone.

“He started blacking out and the dogs started licking his face to keep him conscious,” Michael Liberty said. “He lost over 2 liters of blood at the scene. He had to be transfused here at (University Medical Center).”

Brandon’s parents relayed their son’s harrowing account as their son was expected to undergo surgery Friday afternoon, but the operation was delayed for a third time.

“The bullet to the leg, they weren’t sure if it hit his femoral artery or not,” his father said. “Subsequently it has caused a blood clot in his leg to where they have to monitor it and put him on blood thinners. They have to wait until they repair his shoulder to put him on blood thinners to solve his leg issue.”

Brandon’s parents said doctors expect him to survive. He is, however, going to be out of work and be left with massive medical bills. His friends and family have started a GoFundMe page to help him out. Lovelett said the attack on her son has been a terrifying ordeal.

Her son joined the military in 2009 and served a year in Afghanistan. She described Brandon as a loving father for his fiancee’s kids and a hard worker. Just prior to the shooting, he’d donated plasma to raise money to buy the children Halloween costumes.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, and police were not available Friday for an update on the search for the assailants. The parents said police told them they are still working identify the young men who attacked him.

“Please come forward and go to the police and help them solve this,” Michael Liberty said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 702-828-3403. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

