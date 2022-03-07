Las Vegas attorney shot by FBI after pointing gun at agents

An attorney was shot by the FBI Thursday after he pointed a gun at agents who had shown up to his Northwest Las Vegas house.

Las Vegas police and the FBI investigate a shooting on the 5400 block of Ruffian Road, near West Ann Road in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An attorney was shot by the FBI Thursday after he pointed a gun at agents who had shown up to his Northwest Las Vegas house, according to a federal probable cause complaint.

Matthew Wade Beasley is facing a count of assault on a federal officer following the Thursday shooting in the 5400 block of Ruffian Road, near Ann Road.

Beasley barricaded himself after the shooting, and a negotiator was summoned, the complaint said.

Beasley told the negotiator that he had been anticipating FBI agents to show up “to his house sooner or later,” the complaint said, noting that the trio of law enforcement officers who had showed up “did not do anything wrong.”

It was not clear what the agents were investigating.

Beasley was eventually taken into custody and treated for a shooting injury, the FBI said.

He remained hospitalized in Las Vegas Monday, according to a Las Vegas Review-Journal source.

Beasley does not have an attorney on record, or a hearing date.

Nevada Secretary of State records show that Beasley is the president, secretary, treasurer and director of Beasley Law Group.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

