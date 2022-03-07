Las Vegas attorney shot by FBI faces assault charges

An attorney was shot by the FBI Thursday after he pointed a gun at agents who had shown up to his Northwest Las Vegas house to talk to him, according to a federal probable cause complaint.

Las Vegas police and the FBI investigate a shooting on the 5400 block of Ruffian Road, near West Ann Road in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The FBI said that Matthew Beasley first pointed the gun to his head, before he directed the barrel in the agents’ direction, prompting at least one of the agents to open fire.

Beasley is facing a count of assault on a federal officer following the Thursday shooting in the 5400 block of Ruffian Road, near Ann Road.

He remained hospitalized in Las Vegas Monday, according to a Las Vegas Review-Journal source.

A trio of agents arrived at his home at about 1:30 p.m. to interview Beasley for “an ongoing investigation,” the complaint said.

It was not immediately clear what they were probing.

After they made their way through a gate and to his doorstep, Beasley appeared on the other side of the partial glass-doors entrance.

The complaint said Beasley pointed at an agent while “tapping” on his waist.

Two agents wore suits, while a third had on street clothes, the complaint said.

An agent thought the man wanted to see an FBI badge, so the agent pulled back their jacket to show it to him, the complaint said.

Beasley then “stepped into complete view” and pointed a gun to his head, the complaint said.

“Easy; easy,” one agent yelled. “Drop the gun,” shouted another.

In a “sweeping motion,” Beasley then pointed the gun at the agents, the complaint said. That was when gunfire erupted.

Beasley stayed inside and refused to come out, prompting the FBI to summon a negotiator.

The conversation between the two was recorded, the complaint said.

Beasley was heard saying that he had been anticipating that the FBI was going to show up to his house “sooner or later,” the complaint said, and that the agents “did not do anything wrong.”

Beasley does not have an attorney on record, or a hearing date.

Nevada Secretary of State records show that Beasley is the president, secretary, treasurer and director of Beasley Law Group.

Beasley, who attended law school at University of Missouri-Kansas City, was admitted to the State Bar of Nevada in 2006, public records show. His profile shows no disciplinary action against him.

The State Bar did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

