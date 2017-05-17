Las Vegas cop who shot, wounded man at apartment complex IDd

Apache Pines Apartments at 9552 W. Tropicana Ave., near South Fort Apache Road on Monday, May 15, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer who shot a man Monday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley.

A news release issued early Tuesday said 23-year-old Travon Chambers fired the shot that wounded a man who was reportedly threatening his ex-wife and family about 1 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex at 9552 W. Tropicana Ave., near South Fort Apache Road.

The release said Chambers, who has worked for Metro since December 2015, is assigned to Metro’s community policing division.

He was placed on paid leave while police investigate the shooting, according to department policy.

Capt. Kelly McMahill said officers who responded to the Apache Pines Apartments tried to de-escalate the situation and repeatedly told the man to drop his gun. When he “moved the weapon in the direction of one of the officers,” McMahill said, he was shot once in the chest. He was taken to University Medical Center.

No officers or family members were injured, McMahill said.

A 43-year-old man, Carlos Ibarra, was arrested later that day on counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon and resisting police with a gun, jail and booking logs show. His bail for those two charges was set at $10,000.

Metro records link Ibarra to the incident.

Metro will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the shooting.

