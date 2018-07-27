Las Vegas homeowner opens fire on ‘suspicious’ person

Las Vegas police investigating a “suspicious persons” call Friday morning arrested two people after a homeowner fired gunshots at one suspect.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police initially received a call about two suspicious people outside of a house near the 2400 block of Valparaiso Street in the northeast valley around 8:30 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. When officers arrived, they attempted to speak to the male and female suspects but the male ran.

While officers were searching for him they heard shots in another part of the neighborhood, a police spokeswoman said. A resident later acknowledged firing at a male, though circumstances of that encounter were unclear.

The male and female were take into custody and both appeared to be uninjured, police said. Officers were questioning the couple and it was unclear what, if any, charges they could face.

2400 block of Valparaiso Street, las vegas, nv