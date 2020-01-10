Las Vegas homicide detectives investigating reported shooting
Las Vegas police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday night in east Las Vegas Valley near Hollywood Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive.
Homicide detectives are investigating a reported shooting in the far east valley on Thursday night, officials said.
Officers were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 6400 block of Za Zu Pitts Avenue, a residential area near Hollywood Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.
He said detectives are investigating a reported shooting.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
