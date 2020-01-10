Las Vegas homicide detectives investigating reported shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday night in east Las Vegas Valley near Hollywood Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive.

Homicide detectives are investigating a reported shooting in the far east valley on Thursday night, officials said.

Officers were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 6400 block of Za Zu Pitts Avenue, a residential area near Hollywood Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

He said detectives are investigating a reported shooting.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

