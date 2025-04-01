Las Vegas man arrested in Barstow, suspected of ‘shooting spree’

The suspect, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department, was later identified as 35-year-old Antonio Chaidez.

A Las Vegas man suspected of going on a “shooting spree” that began in Blue Diamond was arrested in Barstow, California, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said that the spree that began in Blue Diamond, moved to Jean, and then into Baker, California, about 94 miles from Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call at 10:25 p.m. Monday about a shooting in the 13500 block of Blue Diamond Road. Police said a man, later identified as 35-year-old Antonio Chaidez, had fired shots toward a man, who was sleeping in his truck and not injured, before fleeing the area.

About 2:36 a.m. Tuesday, San Bernardino County deputies responded to an area near Cima Road after another man was shot at and struck while sleeping in his car, according to a news release from the department.

The release also said that 10 minutes later, another shooting occurred at a Chevron gas station on Baker Boulevard. Officers then learned that Chaidez was driving a black truck when he fired multiple rounds inside the gas station through a back door, the department said. Inside, police said, a store clerk was hit.

Before fleeing again, Chaidez fired at two parked semi-trucks near the property, hitting one driver, police said in the release. All three victims were transported to hospitals, the release said.

The California Highway Patrol found Chaidez’s vehicle traveling south on Interstate 15 near Afton Road and became involved in a pursuit. Authorities stopped Chaidez at a location 20 miles away, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

