Las Vegas man charged in shooting baby in the hand in April

A 40-year-old man faces multiple charges in the April shooting of an infant.

Jail and booking records show Jeremiah James Halper was booked Friday into Clark County Detention Center on child abuse charges, on which he’s being held without bail. Halper also faces unrelated drug charges.

He has prior felony convictions of forgery charges in 2010 and drug charges in 2013 and 2014, according to court records.

Metropolitan Police Department documents implicate Halper in a shooting where a then-4-month-old baby was shot in the hand.

Metro officers responded about 11:10 a.m. April 25 to an apartment complex on the 300 block of Harmon Avenue, near Koval Lane, where the baby was shot.

The baby was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Gunfire from a neighboring apartment went through a wall and struck the child, police said at the time.

