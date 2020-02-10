Las Vegas man charged with attempted murder in triple shooting

A 19-year-old Las Vegas man has been charged with attempted murder in a triple shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley in November.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Angel I. Newton faces three counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon in the Nov. 30 shooting on Hyattsville Street, near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. Police reports indicate each of the three victims struck by gunfire during the shooting was critically injured.

Arrest reports in the case said Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the shooting scene at 12:57 a.m. Officers found one person shot in the abdomen, a second shot in the hip area and a third wounded in the neck.

The police report states the shooting’s origins can be traced to an altercation that broke out between two groups of men at a party. During the argument one male was displaying gang signs with his hands when gunfire broke out.

Police identified Newton as a suspect after interviewing witnesses and examining photos on social media, the report said. Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Newton is out of custody and is in a high-level electronic monitoring program. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for April 16.

