95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

Las Vegas man charged with hate crime in California church shooting

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 - 10:27 am
 
David Wenwei Chou appears in court Friday, June 10, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif. (James Schaeffer ...
David Wenwei Chou appears in court Friday, June 10, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Prosecutors have accused a Las Vegas man of committing a hate crime by killing one person and wounding five at a mass shooting at a Taiwanese American church luncheon in California.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that authorities added hate crime allegations to the murder and attempted murder charges filed against 68-year-old David Wenwei Chou.

Authorities have said Chou opened fire on a May lunch gathering of members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. A 52-year-old doctor who took his mother to the event was killed.

Authorities have said Chou was motivated by hatred of Taiwan, where he was born and grew up after his family was forced from mainland China when Communists took control.

Chou is expected to be arraigned on Aug. 19. He did not enter a plea at an initial court appearance last month. Messages seeking comment were sent Friday to public defenders listed in the online court record for Chou, who is being held without bail.

MOST READ
1
Houston billionaire closes $270M purchase on Strip
Houston billionaire closes $270M purchase on Strip
2
Clark County reports first probable case of monkeypox
Clark County reports first probable case of monkeypox
3
‘It’s cowardly’: Vagos biker testifies about Hells Angels highway shooting
‘It’s cowardly’: Vagos biker testifies about Hells Angels highway shooting
4
Police: Pair stole from Lowe’s at least 34 times
Police: Pair stole from Lowe’s at least 34 times
5
Adele’s Vegas options dwindling amid Caesars layoffs
Adele’s Vegas options dwindling amid Caesars layoffs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST