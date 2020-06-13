Las Vegas man faces battery charge in shooting of neighbor

The neighbors were arguing earlier in the day before one of them was shot several times in his leg, thigh and foot, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man accused of shooting his neighbor Wednesday night in southwest Las Vegas faces a charge of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Juan Zarate, 34, was arrested Thursday after police said he shot his neighbor around 11 p.m. the night before on the 8900 block of Partridge Hill Street, near Blue Diamond Road and South Durango Drive.

The two men were arguing earlier in the day before one was shot several times in his leg, thigh and foot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon has said. The man who was shot is expected to survive.

Zarate was released after posting bail Friday and is due in court Aug. 10.

Zarate has three prior battery charges, all related to domestic violence, from 2007, 2009 and 2011, online court records show.

