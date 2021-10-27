Las Vegas man shot while walking dogs

A man walking his dogs in east Las Vegas was approached by three men, then shot early Wednesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the victim was in critical condition at a hospital.

The man, Gordon said, “was walking his dogs along a walking trail” at 1:11 a.m. near Lighthouse Avenue and Honolulu Street, near Bonanza and Sandhill roads when the trio approached.

“At some point during the encounter the victim was shot,” Gordon said in a text. “It is not yet clear what led up to or motivated the shooting.”

Further details were not immediately released. Gordon said an investigation into the attack is ongoing.

