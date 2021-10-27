53°F
Las Vegas man shot while walking dogs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2021 - 6:17 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man walking his dogs in east Las Vegas was approached by three men, then shot early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the victim was in critical condition at a hospital.

The man, Gordon said, “was walking his dogs along a walking trail” at 1:11 a.m. near Lighthouse Avenue and Honolulu Street, near Bonanza and Sandhill roads when the trio approached.

“At some point during the encounter the victim was shot,” Gordon said in a text. “It is not yet clear what led up to or motivated the shooting.”

Further details were not immediately released. Gordon said an investigation into the attack is ongoing.

