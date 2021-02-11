Las Vegas man who died after police standoff identified

The man who exchanged gunfire with Las Vegas police during an apartment standoff Tuesday died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials ruled Wednesday.

Police investigate a barricade situation at Milan Apartment Townhomes on East Silverado Ranch Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Demarko Henderson, 39, of Las Vegas.

Police were initially called about 9:50 a.m. to a domestic disturbance involving a man and a woman at the Milan Apartment Townhomes complex, 875 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.

The man, Henderson, exchanged gunfire with officers twice during an hourslong standoff, police said. The woman was removed from the scene without injury.

At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, following an afternoon news conference on the ongoing situation, black smoke could be seen rising from the apartment where Henderson had apparently barricaded himself. Clark County fire crews battled the blaze from outside, and when SWAT officers entered the apartment, Henderson was found dead, according to Warren Whitney, Clark County Fire Department deputy chief.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Wednesday evening. No officers were injured during the exchange of gunfire, police said.

Las Vegas police are expected to release more information on the shooting this week. It marked the second police shooting since Jan. 1.

