Las Vegas neighborhood briefly evacuated after shots fired

A neighborhood in the northwest Las Vegas was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning after reports of gunfire.

Metro officers shielded themselves behind a patrol car after reports of gunfire in the 7800 block of Genzer Drive, near Westcliff and Buffalo drives, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Officers detained a man and a woman. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metro officers approach the house where two people barricaded themselves in the 7800 block of Genzer Drive, near Westcliff and Buffalo drives, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Officers detained a man and a woman who exited the house. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metro officers shielded themselves behind a patrol car after reports of gunfire at the 7800 block of Genzer Drive, near Westcliff and Buffalo drives Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department received several reports of shots fired shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Genzer Drive, near Westcliff and Buffalo drives. Arriving officers found bullet holes in two houses and one vehicle on the street, but no injuries were reported, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

During the investigation, officers established a security perimeter around a home on Genzer Drive and detained a man and woman who exited the house. It was unclear whether they will be charged.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available Tuesday morning. Roads were reopened shortly after the man and woman were detained, police said.

