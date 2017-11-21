ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Las Vegas neighborhood briefly evacuated after shots fired

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2017 - 9:51 am
 

A neighborhood in northwest Las Vegas was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning after reports of gunfire.

The Metropolitan Police Department received several reports of shots fired shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Genzer Drive, near Westcliff and Buffalo drives. Arriving officers found bullet holes in two houses and one vehicle on the street, but no injuries were reported, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

During the investigation, officers established a security perimeter around a home on Genzer Drive and detained a man and woman who exited the house. It was unclear whether they will be charged.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available Tuesday morning. Roads were reopened shortly after the man and woman were detained, police said.

