Las Vegas Oct. 1 shooting victims honored at prayer vigil

The steps of Las Vegas City Hall became a makeshift church Monday morning as more than 200 people gathered for a prayer vigil dedicated to the men and women killed by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting a year ago.

Hundreds gathered for a music and prayer on the front steps of Las Vegas City Hall to remember victims of the October 1 shooting. Michael Quine/ Las Vegas Review-Journal

Attendees pray during a prayer vigil in remembrance of Oct. 1 shooting victims in front of Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Paul Pilgrim of Boulder City and his wife Tina raise hands while a music band from International Church of Las Vegas (ICLV) performs during a prayer vigil in remembrance of Oct. 1 shooting victims in front of Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Scott Johnson of Las Vegas shows his emotion while Debbie Steffy of Las Vegas prays during a prayer vigil in remembrance of Oct. 1 shooting victims in front of Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Linda Hazelwood, from left, Michelle Hamel and Jann Blake, all from Orange County, Calif. attend a prayer vigil in remembrance of Oct. 1 shooting victims in front of Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. All three were at the Route 91 Harvest festival when the shooting happened. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Andrea Castilla, 28, was killed during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. (Facebook)

Pastor Troy Martinez is pictured in this file photo. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A prayer vigil at Las Vegas City Hall dedicated to the men and women killed by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting a year ago. (Michael Scott Davidson/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A prayer vigil at Las Vegas City Hall dedicated to the men and women killed by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting a year ago. (Michael Scott Davidson/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A prayer vigil at Las Vegas City Hall dedicated to the men and women killed by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting a year ago. (Michael Scott Davidson/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A prayer vigil at Las Vegas City Hall dedicated to the men and women killed by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting a year ago. (Michael Scott Davidson/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A prayer vigil at Las Vegas City Hall dedicated to the men and women killed by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting a year ago. (Michael Scott Davidson/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The steps of Las Vegas City Hall became a makeshift church Monday morning as more than 200 people gathered for a prayer vigil dedicated to the men and women killed by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting a year ago.

More than a half-dozen faith leaders spoke during the 90-minute event hosted by the Mayor’s Faith Initiative.

“We have a message to the world that Las Vegas has hope, that Las Vegas is stronger and that we are going to fight for the safety of our wives, our children, our grandchildren and the generations to come,” Pastor Troy Martinez said.

Jann Blake, a 59-year-old California resident who survived the shooting, said she drove four hours to Las Vegas on Sunday so she could attend the event and others taking place on Monday.

“We just needed to be here and be a part of this,” she said. “It’s not really for closure. It’s more helping us and helping other people just to know that everyone needs to remember what happened and all the good that came out from all of this.”

Follow the Review Journal Coverage of Oct. 1 Anniversary

Between sermons and contemporary worship songs played by an eight-piece band, speakers read the names of the 58 people killed in the shooting. As each name was called, a member of the audience would come stand at the front of the crowd, holding a slip of white paper bearing the victim’s name.

Amanda Hopton, 39, said she felt a wave of emotion wash over her when she stood to represent Andrea Castilla, a 28-year-old California resident.

“I will keep this forever, and pray for her family,” Hopton said of the paper she held.

Faith leaders used the event as a platform to speak about unity, healing and charity.

“You have to realize it’s how you respond to life that you have control over,” said Pastor Paul Goulet of International Church of Las Vegas. “It’s time to beat our swords into plowshares and work together to build a better future.”

The messages moved Debra Steffy, 48, who sat for much of the event with her hands raised in prayer. In front of her was an open Bible covered in orange sticky notes holding hand-written messages like “#VegasLove” and “#VegasHope.”

“We’ve all been affected by it,” she said of the shooting. “Everybody in this whole Las Vegas, even around the world. God is the healer. God is the hope.”

Parked at the rear of the prayer vigil was a red-and-yellow motorcycle flying a Christian flag. It belonged to the Las Vegas chapter of the One Way Riders, a Christian biker club. President Jim Hazzard and 10 other riders arrived early to watch the entire event.

“It’s great to see people from all walks of life, all nationalities, some who believe in Christ and some who don’t, lift each other up and encourage each other,” Hazzard said. “We all need help in our lives. No one can stand alone.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

#1October anniversary