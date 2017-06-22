Las Vegas officer involved in fatal Tuesday shooting identified

Las Vegas Police cordon off roads near West Charleston Road and South Cimarron Road on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Police shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning inside an apartment at 1111 S. Cimarron Road after responding to a domestic-related incident. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Police have identified an officer involved in Tuesday’s deadly western valley shooting.

Officer Kyle Prior, 28, shot a man during a domestic disturbance call at an apartment near South Cimarron Road and West Charleston Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

The decedent has been identified as 28-year-old Pedro Ramirez of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Early Tuesday morning, police arrived at the apartment to address reports of a woman screaming. Four arriving officers found Ramirez inside a closet armed with a knife; two of the officers responded with use of stun guns.

Metro said Ramirez then lunged at police with the knife before two officers began shooting. The coroner’s office said Thursday that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

This is the second deadly shooting involving Prior, who has been with Metro since 2008. In 2015, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Prior, along with two other officers, shot and killed 32-year-old Thomas McEniry.

Prior has been placed on routine administrative paid leave as the shooting is investigated, Metro said. This is the ninth police shooting and fourth deadly Metro shooting for 2017.

