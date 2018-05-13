Las Vegas officer shoots woman after shovel attack

An officer shot a woman in the east valley after she attacked the officer and other people with a shovel in the east valley Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

The shooting occurred at about 10:13 p.m. at a home on the 3000 block of Big Sur Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Desert Inn Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

The woman was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound, he said.

No one else was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

