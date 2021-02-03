Las Vegas officer, suspect injured after police shooting

A Las Vegas police officer was injured and a suspect was also wounded after a police shooting in central Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police said the officer was injured at a business on the 5900 block of Dean Martin Drive.

“At this time an officer and a suspect are injured,” police said. “The suspect is in custody.”

The circumstances of what happened remained unclear as of 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

