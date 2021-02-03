69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Shootings

Las Vegas officer, suspect injured after police shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2021 - 1:13 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas police officer was injured and a suspect was also wounded after a police shooting in central Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas police said the officer was injured at a business on the 5900 block of Dean Martin Drive.

“At this time an officer and a suspect are injured,” police said. “The suspect is in custody.”

The circumstances of what happened remained unclear as of 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
2
$905K jackpot making local slots player sing
$905K jackpot making local slots player sing
3
Marchessault sells Summerlin home, buys another just blocks away
Marchessault sells Summerlin home, buys another just blocks away
4
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
5
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST