Las Vegas officer, suspect injured after police shooting — LIVE UPDATE
A Las Vegas police officer was injured and a suspect was also wounded after a police shooting in central Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.
Las Vegas police said the officer was injured at a business on the 5900 block of Dean Martin Drive.
“At this time an officer and a suspect are injured,” police said. “The suspect is in custody.”
The circumstances of what happened remained unclear as of 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
