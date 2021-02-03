71°F
Shootings

Las Vegas officer, suspect injured after police shooting — LIVE UPDATE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2021 - 1:13 pm
 
Updated February 3, 2021 - 3:10 pm
Las Vegas police and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers gather outside of University Medical Center ...
Las Vegas police and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers gather outside of University Medical Center after an injured police officer was transported to the hospital in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, on the 5900 block of D ...
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, on the 5900 block of Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, on the 5900 block of D ...
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, on the 5900 block of Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer was injured and a suspect was also wounded after a police shooting in central Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas police said the officer was injured at a business on the 5900 block of Dean Martin Drive.

“At this time an officer and a suspect are injured,” police said. “The suspect is in custody.”

The circumstances of what happened remained unclear as of 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

