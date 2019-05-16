Las Vegas officer who fatally shot man ID’d

Las Vegas police have identified the officer who fatally shot a man earlier this week as 33-year-old Brendan Burbrink, who responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Las Vegas police were involved in a deadly shooting Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at a home near Las Vegas Country Club. on the 3100 block of Bel Air Drive. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas police officer who fatally shot a man Tuesday night in the central valley has been identified.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Brendan Burbrink, 33, fired multiple rounds at a man police said pointed a gun toward his chin, a release said. The man died at the scene.

Police were expected to discuss more details of the case at a news conference Thursday afternoon at their headquarters. The deceased had not yet been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police arrived about 7 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on the 3100 block of Bel Air Drive, near the Las Vegas Country Club, Metro Capt. Nichole Splinter told news media that night.

Officers arrived at a house, near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, and were outside talking to a woman when a man came outside holding a gun, Splinter said. The woman was a victim of a domestic battery, according to a release sent early Wednesday.

“A very irate male came out of the residence with a firearm in his hand,” Splinter said. “He pointed the firearm toward his chin and was very confrontational with the officers, cursing at them throughout the entire interaction.”

Burbrink then shot the man multiple times, police said. It was unclear Tuesday night if the man pointed the gun at anyone but himself. No officers were injured during the shooting.

Police initially received a report at the home about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, but did not arrive at the scene until an hour and a half later, Splinter said. Metro said earlier Tuesday night that a suspect was in custody.

Splinter did not say who the domestic dispute was between.

Burbrink has been with Metro since April 2015, and he is assigned to Metro’s South Central Area Command, a release said.

The man’s death marks the eighth police shooting involving Metro officers this year, and the third time Metro officers fatally shot someone, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.