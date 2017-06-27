Las Vegas officers involved in shooting identified

The Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday identified the officers involved in Saturday night’s shooting on Bookbinder Road as Cody Thompson, 33, and Theodore Carrasco, 36.

The scene of an officer-involved shooting that occured late Saturday night in central Las Vegas on Sunday, June 25, 2017. A man died in a shootout with officers. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Police responded about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to a call about a woman who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the 6500 block of Assembly Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Responding officers later learned the woman was injured in what appeared to be a domestic dispute at her home.

Metro later made contact with the man who possibly shot the woman at a home on the 1900 block of Bookbinder Drive. When he came to the front door, it was apparent that he was armed with a handgun, police said.

The man fired at least two shots toward the home’s rear, then about five rounds from the home’s front, Metro said. Officers learned that there was a 4-year-old girl inside the house with the man and sent the SWAT team inside about 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

When the SWAT officers entered the home, they and the man shot exchanged gunfire, Metro said. The man was shot.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Both officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave. The incident is under investigation.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.