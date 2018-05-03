Las Vegas police advance up tower during Oct. 1 shooting — VIDEO

Las Vegas Metro police officers clear the 29th floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel on the night of the Oct. 1 shooting.

Las Vegas Metro police officers clear the 29th floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel on the night of the Oct. 1 shooting.

Metro police officers advance through the stairwell as they close in on an active shooter at Mandalay Bay on the night of the Oct. 1 shooting.

Here is a transcript:

Radio: (inaudible radio chatter)

Officer: All right … I say we take 29, clear it, look for any holes in any doors. Let her know… (cut off by more radio chatter) We’re coming from the east stairs.

Officer: Goddamn it.

(inaudible radio chatter)

Officer: (inaudible) We’re on the 29th floor. Sgt. Matchka, (spelling?) what’s your call sign (or call time)?

*whistling*

Officer: Hey!

(inaudible)

Officer: OK, let’s just go.

Officer: OK

*cellphone rings*

(inaudible)

Officer: I got the door.

(Opens the door)

Officer: Metro police! Metro police! Metro police! Police! Police! Police! Guns down! Guns down! OK it’s friendly friendly. OK we’re gonna go back up to 32 if you want to clear the rest of this hallway so we’re not aiming guns at each other.

Officer: Copy that.

Officer: One floor at a time, one floor at a time.