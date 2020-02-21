Las Vegas police arrest 1 in shooting in northwest valley
A person called 911 at about 9 p.m. claiming he was shot by his grandfather, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.
Officers responded to a home in the 5900 block of Yellow Ridge Avenue, and took one suspect into custody, he said.
The suspect and the shooting victim were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
