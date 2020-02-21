Las Vegas police arrest 1 in shooting in northwest valley

A person called 911 at about 9 p.m. Thursday, claiming he was shot by his grandfather, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said.

Police investigate a shooting in the 5900 block of Yellow Ridge Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting in the northwest valley Thursday night.

Yellow Ridge Ave in northwestern valley: Metro has a residence taped off. Police said at about 9 pm, a person called 911 saying his grandfather shot him. Victim and a suspect taken to hospital. https://t.co/nRT3O4iHZl pic.twitter.com/UgD7GUpxa6 — Dalton LaFerney (@daltonlaferney) February 21, 2020

Officers responded to a home in the 5900 block of Yellow Ridge Avenue, and took one suspect into custody, he said.

The suspect and the shooting victim were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

