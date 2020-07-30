Las Vegas police arrest armed male after hourslong standoff

Las Vegas police officers on Thursday arrested an armed individual who barricaded himself inside a west valley home, prompting police to evacuate several nearby homes.

Las Vegas police said an armed individual was inside a home on the 8200 block of Dans Glen Place, near Alta and South Durango drives, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said the male suspect — it was not clear if it was an adult or a teenager — was inside the home on the 8200 block of Dans Glen Place, near Alta and South Durango drives. Shots were fired in the incident, but there was no immediate report of injuries, he said.

“A male threatened family members with a firearm and has now barricaded himself inside the residence,” police said in an email. “At this time, there are no injuries reported and it is believed the suspect is in the home alone. The surrounding homes are being evacuated as a precaution.”

He later arrested, Metro said in an emailed statement sent about 2:10 p.m. Further details were not immediately available.

