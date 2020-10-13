Las Vegas police arrest man suspected of shooting at officers

Metropolitan Police Department records have identified a man arrested after he was accused of shooting at officers early Monday in east Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shane Loyd, 43, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday in connection with the shooting, according to jail booking logs and Metro dispatch records.

While police were investigating a report of a shooting on the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive, near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, a man walked up to police and “fired several rounds at them,” Metro said.

Police were called to the area about 3:10 a.m. but did not find evidence of the shooting. While investigating, officers found someone with a temporary protective order that had not been served.

While police served the order, the man walked up and shot at the officers, Metro said in a statement on Monday. One officer shot back, and the man ran from the scene.

While running from officers, the man “turned and fired several more rounds,” police said. Officers took cover and lost sight of the man.

It was unclear Tuesday if the shooter had been injured, but no officers were hurt during the shooting.

Loyd faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, drug possession and being a prohibited person with a gun, court records show.

Further information was not immediately available. Metro did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

