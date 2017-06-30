Las Vegas police arrest suspect in early June shooting

Las Vegas police arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a June 2 shooting that injured a man and a 2-year-old child.

Police work the scene of a shooting at The Enclave apartments at 4801 Spencer St., just north of Tropicana Avenue, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said Gerold Allen, 32, fired two shots during an argument with another man at The Enclave apartments, 4801 Spencer St., just north of Tropicana Avenue.

According to Allen’s arrest report, he went to the apartment because his girlfriend’s sister was fighting with the other man, who is her boyfriend.

As the fight escalated, the man’s girlfriend tried to take her child out of the room, but did not reach him before Allen began shooting. The other man fired one shot in retaliation, but missed.

One shot hit the child in the neck, and the other hit the man in the abdomen. Both survived the shooting, police said.

Allen is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on two counts each of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and shooting a gun in a prohibited area, as well as one count of burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon.

His bail has been set at $200,000.

