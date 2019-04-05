Las Vegas police depart after shooting report at Nellis Air Force Base

Nellis Air Force Base (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police responded to reports of a shooting at Nellis Air Force Base on Friday afternoon, but were soon cleared from the scene.

Officers received the report of a shooting at the base about 2:05 p.m. Friday, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. By 2:50 p.m., Metro officers had left the base without finding any evidence that a shooting had occurred.

“We’re working with Nellis to find out what’s going on with it,” OcampoGomez said before officers were cleared. “But we don’t have anything about an actual shooting.”

According to a tweet posted by the base about 2:55 p.m., no one was injured while officials investigated a “potential threat.”

Nellis Air Force Base took precautions today against a potential threat. While we don’t provide details about specific changes in our force protection measures, our Security Forces members responded as appropriate. Everyone is safe and operations continue as usual. — Nellis AFB Nevada (@NellisAFB) April 5, 2019

“While we don’t provide details about specific changes in our force protection measures, our Security Forces members responded as appropriate,” the base said. “Everyone is safe and operations continue as usual.”

