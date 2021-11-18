Las Vegas police discuss officers’ roles in Tuesday shooting

During a Thursday afternoon briefing, police revealed details regarding a police shooting that occurred this week in northeast Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

During a Thursday afternoon briefing, police revealed details regarding a police shooting that occurred this week in northeast Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department also released the names of the officers involved in the shooting, which occurred Tuesday. They were Jeffrey Burr, 34, and Damario Simmons, 29.

Burr has been with the department since 2009, and Simmons has been with the department since 2021. Police are expected to release more information at the briefing.

Several people reported a person with a gun around 4 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Pecos road, near East Lake Mead Boulevard, Metro Capt. Carlos Hank said on Tuesday.

When police found the man they believed witnesses were describing, he ran off. Hank said that while running away, the man pointed a gun at officers and at least one officer fired back.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.