Las Vegas police discuss the officer-involved shooting of Jorge Gomez

Las Vegas police provided more details Friday on the officer-involved shooting of an armed man near the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse Monday night.

Jorge Gomez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police provided more details Friday on the officer-involved shooting of an armed man near the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse Monday night.

Authorities said four officers were involved in the shooting of Jorge Gomez, 25, around 11:22 p.m. in the 300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. The incident unfolded a short distance from where a Black Lives Matter protest was held that evening.

The officers were stationed in front of the Foley Federal Building, across the street from the courthouse, when they encountered Gomez at 11:22 p.m.

They said Gomez was carrying weapons and appeared to be wearing body armor.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said previously that during an interaction with police, Gomez appeared to be reaching for a weapon, prompting police to open fire.

The four officers involved in the shooting are Sgt. Ryan Fryman, 40, and officers Dan Emerton, 38, Vernon Ferguson, 36, and Andrew Locher, 53. All four are assigned to the police Professional Standards Division Organizational Development Bureau.

The shooting happened on a tumultuous, tragic night for the Las Vegas Valley. Around the same time Gomez was shot and killed, Las Vegas officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, was shot and gravely wounded in a separate incident at the conclusion of a another Black Lives Matter protest further south on the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Circus Circus.

Mikalonis remained in critical condition Friday, and a 20-year-old is facing attempted murder and other charges in the case.