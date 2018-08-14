Las Vegas police hold briefing on shooting at Ross store

The Metropolitan Police Department held a news briefing Tuesday to discuss a weekend incident where police shot a security guard outside of a store after the man fired his weapon at a manager.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a shopping complex near Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Unidentified Target department store employees comfort each other as Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a shopping complex near Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Unidentified Target department store employees comfort each other as Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a shopping complex near Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Metropolitan Police Department scheduled a news briefing Tuesday to discuss a weekend incident where police shot a security guard outside of a store after the man fired his weapon at a manager.

Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank will lead the briefing.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday after security guard Mohamed Abdalla Mahmoud allegedly argued with his manager at a Ross Dress for Less store at the 4000 block Blue Diamond Road in the south Las Vegas Valley, police said.

On Saturday, Capt. Nichole Splinter called the incident an isolated act of workplace violence after initial reports of an active shooter at the store.

Jail records show Mahmoud, 37, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault and one of discharging a gun in an occupied building.

Mahmoud did not hit the manager or anyone else in the store when he fired his weapon, police said. He then went outside and shot at arriving officers, they said.

Officer Bryon Bunitsky returned fire, hitting Mahmoud, who underwent surgery after the shooting.

No officers were hurt during the gunfire.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.