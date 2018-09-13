Las Vegas police hunt for suspects in shooting of 7-year-old

Las Vegas police described the suspects as two slim black men, both about 5-foot-9. Surveillance video showed one of them shooting into a vehicle carrying a family of four.

Las Vegas police are looking for this man, one of two suspects in a shooting that injured a 7-year-old child in the 1800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for this man, one of two suspects in a shooting that injured a 7-year-old child in the 1800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Suspects wanted in a shooting Wednesday night that injured a 7-year-old remained at large Thursday.

Las Vegas police described the suspects as two slim black men, both about 5-foot-9. Surveillance video showed one of them shooting into a vehicle carrying a family of four.

Shots were fired about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, police said, as a man was backing out of a parking spot in a business complex on the 1800 block of East Tropicana Avenue. Inside the car was another adult and two children in the backseat.

The two men police identified as suspects were standing behind the man’s car when he began to reverse, which led to an argument, police said. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the car, striking one of the children. The child was hospitalized with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Both men fled south on Spencer Street before running east toward an apartment complex, police said.

The shooting suspect has an afro and a tattoo on his right forearm, police said. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. The second suspect has short black hair and was seen wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts, according to police.

Anyone with information should call the Metropolitan Police Department’s south central investigations section at 702-828-8639 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

36.101253, -115.127965