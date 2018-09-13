Shootings

Las Vegas police hunt for suspects in shooting of 7-year-old

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2018 - 9:28 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2018 - 5:57 pm

Suspects wanted in a shooting Wednesday night that injured a 7-year-old remained at large Thursday.

Las Vegas police described the suspects as two slim black men, both about 5-foot-9. Surveillance video showed one of them shooting into a vehicle carrying a family of four.

Shots were fired about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, police said, as a man was backing out of a parking spot in a business complex on the 1800 block of East Tropicana Avenue. Inside the car was another adult and two children in the backseat.

The two men police identified as suspects were standing behind the man’s car when he began to reverse, which led to an argument, police said. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the car, striking one of the children. The child was hospitalized with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Both men fled south on Spencer Street before running east toward an apartment complex, police said.

The shooting suspect has an afro and a tattoo on his right forearm, police said. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. The second suspect has short black hair and was seen wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts, according to police.

Anyone with information should call the Metropolitan Police Department’s south central investigations section at 702-828-8639 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
3 people shot in southeast Las Vegas
Three men were shot Thursday night in southeast Las Vegas, and two of them have life threatening injuries. Las Vegas police responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street. The investigation is in its early stages and police were unable to describe the suspect or say how man people they think were involved. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or 3-1-1
Robbery suspects apprehended
Four robbery suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning after a vehicle and foot chase that ended in an east Las Vegas neighborhood. The incident began when a person was robbed at gunpoint around 4:45 a.m. near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn. Officers arriving at the scene tried to stop two vehicles. One vehicle escaped but police chased the second into a neighborhood on Flamingo Road near Mountain Vista Street. Police surrounded the neighborhood and the suspects were apprehended. It looked like one police vehicle was involved in a collision with the suspects' car. One woman suffered an unknown injury and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 01:04
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Two robbers who recently targeted three Las Vegas businesses remained at large Tuesday and police are asking the public to help identify them. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
More in Shootings
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Shootings Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like