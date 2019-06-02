Las Vegas police ID 3 detectives in Summerlin shooting

The detectives were investigating the robberies when they found two suspects in a vehicle at a Sinclair station at Covington Cross and North Town Center drives.

Las Vegas police investigate after an officer-involved shooting at a Sinclair station at Covington Cross and North Town Center drives in Summerlin early Friday, May 31, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police identified three detectives who shot an armed robbery suspect Friday morning in Summerlin.

The Metropolitan Police Department said 42-year-old Zachary Ivins, who was hired in 2004; 39-year-old Michael O’Halloran, hired in 2006; and 26-year-old Marlon Magsaysay, hired in 2014, opened fire on a man suspected in a series of armed robberies.

Magsaysay was one of the officers to breach the shooter’s room at the Mandalay Bay after the Route 91 Festival mass shooting in 2017, according to records from Metro.

The detectives were investigating the robberies when they found two suspects in a vehicle at a Sinclair station at Covington Cross and North Town Center drives, Capt. Yasenia Yatomi said Friday.

She said one of the suspects pulled out a firearm before officers fired on him, striking the man several times. He was taken to University Medical Center in stable condition. The second suspect, a woman, was also hospitalized with minor injuries that Yatomi said were a “result of the incident.”

This marks the ninth Metro officer-involved shooting in 2019, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The department’s force investigation team is reviewing the shooting.

All three detectives, who are assigned to the Metro’s major violator and narcotics bureau, are on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

