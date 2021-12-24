53°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Shootings

Las Vegas police ID man suspected of shooting waiter 11 times

By David Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2021 - 5:16 pm
 
Updated December 23, 2021 - 5:50 pm
Rashawn Gaston-Anderson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Rashawn Gaston-Anderson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Rashawn Gaston-Anderson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Rashawn Gaston-Anderson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have identified the man suspected of shooting a waiter 11 times at a Chinatown restaurant on Monday.

Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 23, is being sought in the shooting at ShangHai Taste, 4266 Spring Mountain Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Thursday. Police said he frequents “tourist corridor areas.”

A waiter at the restaurant, Chengyan Wang, was attacked by a masked gunman just before 3 a.m. Monday during an after-hours burglary. Wang remained hospitalized as of Wednesday. The restaurant’s co-owner said he was able to open his eyes but couldn’t communicate.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance video showing the shooting suspect lurking around the business, then fleeing after Wang was shot and critically wounded.

District Court records show Gaston-Anderson pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny in 2018 and was sentenced to 18 months of probation. He was charged in November with burglary and grand larceny and on Dec. 6 with pandering and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Anyone with information on Gaston-Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 702-828-2639 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police find dying infant, emaciated dogs in sex offender’s Las Vegas apartment
Police find dying infant, emaciated dogs in sex offender’s Las Vegas apartment
2
EDITORIAL: Biden bows to political reality, reverses course on payouts to illegal immigrants
EDITORIAL: Biden bows to political reality, reverses course on payouts to illegal immigrants
3
LETTER: If Jan. 6 was an ‘insurrection,’ why hasn’t anybody been charged with that crime?
LETTER: If Jan. 6 was an ‘insurrection,’ why hasn’t anybody been charged with that crime?
4
Suspect in attack on Paris Las Vegas worker arrested 5 times since July
Suspect in attack on Paris Las Vegas worker arrested 5 times since July
5
Major firms decide against attending CES due to omicron concerns
Major firms decide against attending CES due to omicron concerns
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-au ...
Court upholds Trump administration’s ban of gun bump stocks
By Kevin McGill The Associated Press

The ban was instituted in 2019 after a sniper in Las Vegas used the device to help massacre dozens of concertgoers in 2017 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.