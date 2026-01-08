Las Vegas police ID officer involved in deadly southwest valley shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer who fatally shot a man who was pointing a gun at a woman Tuesday morning inside a southwest valley apartment.

Police: Machete-wielding man stabbed maintenance worker in neck before being shot by constable

‘This guy is not playing’: Henderson police ID man accused of stealing construction vehicle before officer shooting

Prosecutors not seeking death for suspect in road rage killing of 11-year-old boy

Las Vegas police investigate an officer involved shooting near South Rocky Hill Road and West Russell Drive Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer who fatally shot a man who was pointing a gun at a woman Tuesday morning inside a southwest valley apartment.

Officer Tristen Taylor, 28, has been employed with Metro since 2024, the department said in a release. He is assigned to the Community Safety Division, Summerlin Area Command.

Police responded to a call for service at 7:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of West Russell Road and heard an argument inside a unit at the Gramercy Apartments, Metro Capt. Ryan Wiggins told reporters at the time.

After the woman opened the door, an officer saw a man pointing a handgun at a woman. The officer shot the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“She was in extreme danger at that point,” Wiggins said. “The officer used force.”

The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries, he said.

Wiggins said investigators were still working to determine the relationship between the woman and the suspect, and police did not know whether either of them lived at the complex.

Taylor has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.