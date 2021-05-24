Las Vegas police ID officer who exchanged gunfire with man

The 30-year-old officer who exchanged gunfire with a man on Saturday has been with the department since 2017 and is assigned to the Summerlin area command.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Saturday, May 22, 2021, on the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive in Las Vegas. (Elliot Bauman /Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a man on Saturday.

Officer Michael Graca, 30, has been with the department since 2017. He is assigned to the Summerlin area command and has been placed on routine paid administrative leave while the matter is reviewed.

Early Saturday morning, a woman called 911 and reported that her husband was armed and “acting erratic” inside their home on the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive, Metro Capt. Yasenia Yatomi told reporters during a Saturday briefing.

The man was still armed when police arrived, and officers heard gunfire coming from inside, Yatomi said.

A short time later, the man came outside and exchanged gunfire with police.

SWAT later arrived, and the man was taken into custody without further incident, Yatomi said. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Saturday marked the fifth time Metro officers have opened fire this year, and the second police shooting where no one was killed, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Further information was not immediately available.

