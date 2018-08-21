Las Vegas police ID officer who shot at burglary suspect

Las Vegas police have identified the officer who fired one shot at a burglary suspect Saturday night in the western valley.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (Kimber Laux/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At about 9:30 p.m., officer Travis Linder, 39, fired one round at the man, who drew a gun while running from police on the 8500 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Durango Drive, according to police.

Detectives were searching for the man, who had also escaped from house arrest, police said. The man was not hit by the round, but he was hospitalized for an injury to his ankle that he sustained while running, police said.

This is the 16th police shooting in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year. Police are expected to release more details about the shooting this week.

Linder is on paid leave while police investigate the shooting.

8500 West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV