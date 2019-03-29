Las Vegas police ID officer who shot escaped inmate

Gregory Ganci addresses the judge during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. Ganci was shot by police after escaping on Wednesday. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer who shot an escaped jail inmate Wednesday in the central valley.

Phong Nguyen, 25, fired shots at Gregory Ganci, 52, a Clark County Detention Center inmate who escaped after a medical appointment and led police on a chase, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank shared additional details of Wednesday’s shooting at a briefing today at the department’s headquarters.

Nguyen has been employed with Metro since October 2016.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging, 2950 S. Maryland Parkway, between East Sahara Avenue and East Desert Inn Road, Hadfield said.

Nguyen escorted Ganci to the medical facility for a “routine procedure,” Metro Capt. Nichole Splinter said. His escape efforts began as the two were leaving the facility to head back to the jail, police said.

A pickup truck pulled up outside the facility, and two men got out while the truck was still running.

“At which point, the suspect took that opportunity to break free from the officer and jump into that vehicle and pull back and attempt to escape,” Splinter said.

Nguyen fired at the truck three times as it sped through the parking lot, hitting Ganci once in the shoulder, police said.

Ganci, still wearing belly chains and shackles, rammed the pickup into the back of a car at Vegas Valley Drive and Maryland Parkway, causing a four-car crash, police said. He then drove around the cars and fled toward downtown, followed by police.

After the pickup ran out of gas, police took him into custody near Main Street and Carson Avenue.

He was hospitalized at University Medical Center for his gunshot wound but appeared at a court hearing Thursday, when District Judge Doug Smith sentenced him to life in prison for his role in an April 16 robbery.

