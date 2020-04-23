Las Vegas police identify 2 officers in fatal shooting

The officers from an officer-involved shooting in the central valley on Tuesday have been identified by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, on the 400 block of East Twain Avenue in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the two officers in Tuesday’s shooting that left a man dead after an attempted armed carjacking.

Officers Jonathan Tomaino, 27, and Alex Kempf, 26, fired several rounds at a man at Siegel Suites at 455 E. Twain Ave., Las Vegas police said in a release Thursday afternoon. Both officers, who have been with the department since 2016, were placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. Both had been assigned to the Bolden Area Command.

It was Metro’s fifth police shooting this year.

