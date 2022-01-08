62°F
Las Vegas police identify officer involved in fatal shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2022 - 11:44 am
 
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department identified an officer who fatally shot a burglary suspect Thursday morning in a southeast valley neighborhood.

Officer Jason Guerra, 40, has been with Las Vegas police since 2005, the agency said Saturday.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Frances Celia Avenue, near Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard.

Police responding to a reported burglary in the 5100 block of Broadbent spotted a walking man, who matched the given description of the alleged burglar, Farese said.

“Officers went out on that suspect and started issuing him verbal commands,” said Farese Thursday, citing a preliminary investigation. “The suspect failed to acknowledge those verbal commands, produced a knife and charged at one of our officers.”

Guerra was on paid leave while the investigation continued as Metro policy dictates.

Police officials are expected to provide additional details early next week.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

THE LATEST