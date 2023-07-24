95°F
Shootings

Las Vegas police identify officer involved in Friday police shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2023 - 9:40 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have identified the officer involved in Friday’s police shooting.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified Vladimir Butler, 29, as the officer involved in the shooting in the 2100 block of Valley Drive, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, on Friday night. He has worked for Metro since 2017, according to a news release from the department.

Metro said Butler was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the review of the shooting.

Friday’s shooting was the fourth police shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

