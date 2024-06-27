98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Las Vegas police identify officer who shot knife-wielding man

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Val ...
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Valley Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Val ...
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Valley Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
Eric Adams (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Police: North Las Vegas gunman who killed 5 took ex-girlfriend hostage
Harry Fisher, from left, Darryl Dolly and Kenneth Henry (Henderson Police Department)
3 arrested in connection with Henderson shooting
5 killed in NLV shooting spree mourned in vigil: ‘May they all rest in peace’ — PHOTOS
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Val ...
Records ID burglary suspect shot by Las Vegas police
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2024 - 10:12 am
 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released the name of the officer who shot a knife-wielding man who was allegedly fighting with a person in a Las Vegas home on Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Valley Drive. Officers received the report of a burglary just before 9:45 a.m., police said previously.

“A resident found a subject inside their home armed with a knife,” Metro Capt. Kurt McKenzie said at a briefing Tuesday. However, when officers arrived, the man had fled to another home.

Officers found the man at the home, fighting with someone, and shot him after he refused repeated demands that he drop his knife, the Review-Journal reported.

The officer who fired the shot has been identified as Miguel Rodriguez, 31, who has been employed with the department since 2017. He is assigned to the West Community Policing Division, Northwest Area Command.

According to police, Rodriguez has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

Police said Tuesday the suspect was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill man who raised gun toward officers
recommend 2
Henderson officers shoot man who pulled gun during chase, police say
recommend 3
Las Vegas police shoot knife-wielding man outside east valley business
recommend 4
‘She has a name, and she has a family’: Relatives mourn woman killed in hit-and-run
recommend 5
Driver was going 131 mph on I-15 before DUI arrest, NHP says
recommend 6
Las Vegas police seek to ID man seen in video attacking woman