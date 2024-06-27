Las Vegas police identify officer who shot knife-wielding man

Las Vegas police have identified an officer who shot a man armed with knives who was allegedly fighting with a person in a northwest valley home Tuesday.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Valley Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released the name of the officer who shot a knife-wielding man who was allegedly fighting with a person in a Las Vegas home on Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Valley Drive. Officers received the report of a burglary just before 9:45 a.m., police said previously.

“A resident found a subject inside their home armed with a knife,” Metro Capt. Kurt McKenzie said at a briefing Tuesday. However, when officers arrived, the man had fled to another home.

Officers found the man at the home, fighting with someone, and shot him after he refused repeated demands that he drop his knife, the Review-Journal reported.

The officer who fired the shot has been identified as Miguel Rodriguez, 31, who has been employed with the department since 2017. He is assigned to the West Community Policing Division, Northwest Area Command.

According to police, Rodriguez has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

Police said Tuesday the suspect was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.