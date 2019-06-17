Las Vegas police identify officer who shot robbery suspect

Officer Daniel Kranjcevich, 42, has been with Metro since May 2016, the department said. He is assigned to the Spring Valley area command, community policing division.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the area of West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas police officer who shot a robbery suspect was identified Monday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officer Daniel Kranjcevich, 42, has been with Metro since May 2016, the department said. He is assigned to the Spring Valley area command, community policing division.

Kranjcevich responded about 9:40 p.m. Friday with other officers to a Rebel gas station on the 10000 block of West Sahara Avenue, at the intersection with South Hualapai Way, to reports of a man pointing a gun at another person.

When officers arrived, they saw someone matching the man’s description leaving another business, Capt. Nichole Splinter said at the scene. Officers called out to him, but he ran away.

He turned toward police after a short chase, and “reached in his waist area,” at which time he was shot by one officer.

The suspect was arrested and hospitalized at University Medical Center. His condition remained unclear on Monday.

Booking and jail records link Joseph John Delucco Jr., 39, to the shooting. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, the records say.

He was also booked on counts of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

It wasn’t clear how many times Kranjcevich fired or whether the man pointed a weapon at police. He was placed on administrative leave pending a review of the incident, per department policy.

The shooting marked Metro’s 10th police shooting this year.

Delucco Jr. has a status check scheduled for Tuesday in Las Vegas Justice Court, according to court records.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.