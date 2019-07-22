Las Vegas police identify officer who shot, wounded theft suspect

Las Vegas police have identified the officer who shot a suspect in a vehicle theft last week in the east valley.

The shooting of an alleged truck thief occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, on the 3900 block of Raymert Drive in east Las Vegas. (Katelyn Newberg, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raymert and Sandhill drives in Las Vegas (Google maps)

Officer Greg Amundson, 33, was among members of the Metropolitan Police Department responding late July 17 to a report of a Dodge pickup truck stolen from a Spring Valley home. The truck was eventually tracked to the 3900 block of Raymert Drive, near Desert Inn and Sandhill roads.

Amundson joined Metro in December 2007 and was assigned to the Spring Valley community policing division at the time of the shooting, according to the department. He has been placed on paid leave, per Metro policy, pending the outcome of the department’s investigation into the shooting.

On the night of the shooting, as police approached the truck, the driver placed the vehicle into reverse and drove toward the officers. Metro has said that a man then exited the vehicle and appeared to reach for a weapon, prompting Amundson to fire two rounds. Investigators later found what appeared to be a firearm on the ground next to the stolen truck.

The man, later identified as Joshua Wade, was struck at least once in the torso area. The 24-year-old was expected to survive and remained hospitalized at University Medical Center as of Friday morning. His condition on Monday was not known.

During a news briefing hours after the shooting, police Capt. Kelly McMahill said that officers had also arrested another person in connection with the stolen truck but did not elaborate. No co-defendants were listed in the case in court records as of Monday.

Wade, a two-time felon with a history of vehicle theft, is facing charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle, court records show. His bail was set to $100,000 by a Las Vegas judge on Friday.

Clark County District Court records show that his prior felonies stem from two separate cases from 2014 and 2015. According to the records, he pleaded guilty to lesser charges of attempted vehicle grand larceny in October 2014 and attempted possession of a stolen vehicle in July 2015 — both times as part of a deal.

In addition, court records show that Wade has a criminal history in Clark County dating back to at least 2014, with arrests on charges ranging from trespassing and possessing dangerous drugs to battery and petit larceny.

A status hearing in the 2019 case is scheduled for July 23. Should Wade post bail, he will be placed under high-level electronic monitoring and be barred from possessing any weapons.

Body camera footage and further details surrounding the officer-involved shooting were expected to be released later Monday, per Metro policy.

Review-Journal reporter Amanda Bradford contributed to this report.