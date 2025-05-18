Las Vegas police identify officers tied to fatal shooting of LVAC gunman

Three officers connected to a shooting at a Las Vegas Athletic Clubs gym in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday have been identified.

People write witness statements while Las Vegas police investigate an officer involved shooting that left two dead and three injured at the Las Vegas Athletic Club in Las Vegas Friday, May 16, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

The Metropolitan Police Department identified officers Kaid Urban, 29; Skeeter Black, 44; and Aaron Javier, 37, of the department’s community safety division, Bolden Area Command, as being involved in the fatal shooting of a man who shot four people, killing one, at the gym at 1725 N. Rainbow Blvd., according to a news release Sunday.

Edgar Quinonez, the person fatally shot by the gunman, was described Saturday in LVAC social media posts as a “beloved part of the LVAC family for 15 years.”

“Yesterday the LVAC family lost a dear friend and teammate,” the Saturday posts said. While not specifically naming Quinonez as the person killed Friday, the posts indicated he died that day.

While the Clark County coroner’s office has not officially identified the man killed during the shooting, an ex-girlfriend April Dianna and a friend, Alejandro Perez, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Saturday that Quinonez, a manager at the gym, was the man shot and killed by the gunman. Three other people were injured during the shooting, one critically, police said.

Police said Friday in a news release that officers fired shots when the armed gunman who was standing at the door of the gym ran out.

Urban has been employed with the department since 2020, Black has been employed with the department since 2015 and Javier since 2016, according to Metro.

All three officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

