Las Vegas police in car chase after shooting at robbery suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 7:59 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said they shot at a robbery suspect and were in a car chase Thursday night.

The robbery occurred near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road around 7:15 p.m. Officers were pursuing the suspect’s vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

There were no injuries reported as of 7:45 p.m.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

