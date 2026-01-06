Officer shot person with machete in southest valley, police say

Las Vegas police provided an update on the second officer-involved shooting in the valley Tuesday morning, this one in the southeast.

Police are investigating a second officer-involved shooting in the southeast Las Vegas Valley on the 6600 block of South Sandhill Road on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. An officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Metro said. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police update on a shooting involving officers Tuesday morning in the southeast valley

Police said a deputy constable with Las Vegas Township was serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex when he and a maintenance worker were attacked by a subject wielding a machete. According to police, the deputy constable discharged his firearm, striking the subject.

The shooting was reported at 9:05 a.m. on the 6600 block of South Sandhill Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

All three people involved were taken to local hopsitals for treatment. The officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Metro said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.