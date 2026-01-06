57°F
Shootings

Officer shot person with machete in southest valley, police say

Police update on a shooting involving officers Tuesday morning in the southeast valley
Police are investigating a second officer-involved shooting in the southeast Las Vegas Valley o ...
Police are investigating a second officer-involved shooting in the southeast Las Vegas Valley o ...
Police are investigating a second officer-involved shooting in the southeast Las Vegas Valley o ...
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2026 - 9:53 am
 
Updated January 6, 2026 - 1:00 pm

Las Vegas police provided an update on the second officer-involved shooting in the valley Tuesday morning, this one in the southeast.

Police said a deputy constable with Las Vegas Township was serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex when he and a maintenance worker were attacked by a subject wielding a machete. According to police, the deputy constable discharged his firearm, striking the subject.

The shooting was reported at 9:05 a.m. on the 6600 block of South Sandhill Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

All three people involved were taken to local hopsitals for treatment. The officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Metro said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

