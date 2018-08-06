Las Vegas police investigate 3rd officer-involved shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road.
Las Vegas police said officers were responding to a call of a possible suicidal subject at 12:40 p.m. Monday when the shooting occurred. No other details were immediately available.
Two other officer-involved shootings occurred over the weekend.
Danzel Boyd, a 28-year-old Las Vegas resident, was fatally shot by Las Vegas police Saturday after an hours-long barricade at 210 W. Baltimore Ave., near downtown.
Later Saturday, Las Vegas police responded to reports of a suicidal man on the 1500 block of Saylor Way, near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive. William Orellana, 42, died Saturday night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the neck after exchanging fire with police, the Clark County coroner’s office determined.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
2200 block of West Bonanza Road, las vegas, nv